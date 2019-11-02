The county will gather Saturday to honor those who fight for the country’s freedom with the 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade.
On behalf of the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and the more than 8,000 veterans of Carteret County, the public is invited to participate in the 2019 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. at 17th Street and proceed down Arendell Street in the east-bound lane to 5th Street.
The reviewing stand will be between 10th Street and 11th Street at the train depot.
This year’s grand marshals will be Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Hank Gotard. Mr. Gotard is also the retired Carteret County Veterans Services Officer.
This parade was established to allow veterans, veterans service organizations, individuals and any other group or organization the opportunity to remember and honor the nation’s veterans who have served the country.
According to officials, this parade has grown from only a handful of participants to more than 2,000 participants honoring veterans and is the largest Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina.
Organizers are looking for veterans to participate in the parade. Veterans who wish to be a part of this event and would like to join with veterans of a particular era need not complete an entry form. Veterans who wish to participate should show up at one of the specific locations on the day of the parade.
Participants should arrive no later than 10 a.m. Golf carts and other vehicles will be available for those who wish to ride.
World War II and Korean veterans should assemble at Shelby’s at the corner of Arendell and 14th Street.
Vietnam to current Global War on Terror should assemble in the parking lot at the corner of Arendell and 17th Street.
All entrants are expected to decorate their vehicles/floats appropriately.
Visit americanlegionmhc.com/veteransdayparade to complete the entry form online. If you have any questions, please call 252-728-8440.
Women voters are also needed to march in the parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Many will be wearing Suffragette costumes, carrying signs thanking veterans, as well as commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Women service members and veterans can ride in the red double-decker bus with the Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina if they choose. For further information, call Renee Hawthorne at 910-526-3574 or email jreneehawthorne@earthlink.net.
