The N.C. Aquariums will honor veterans and military service members Monday, Nov. 11.
The three aquariums, located at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island, will offer free admission on Veterans Day to all veteran, active, reserve or retired members of the U.S. military with a valid service identification or proof of service, as well as spouses and dependents.
“This is the aquariums’ way to say thank you to those who have given so much to our country, while providing opportunity to learn more about the natural world and have fun together with friends and family,” Maylon White, N.C. Aquariums Division director, said in a recent press release.
Historically, the aquariums have offered two free days for guests on Veterans Day in November and Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.
After careful consideration across the division, changes to the holiday offerings became necessary as, in recent years, visitation on those days ballooned, creating safety concerns and unsatisfactory visitor experiences.
In addition to the free day for veterans and military, patrons who donate a nonperishable food item on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will receive 50% off general aquarium admission.
The donations will benefit local food banks and help the fight against hunger.
The aquariums offer several additional discounts year-round, including $1 discounts for military (with identification) and seniors ages 62 and older.
Guests presenting a N.C. Electronic Benefits Transfer card and photo identification receive reduced admission for up to four individuals.
In addition, all preregistered North Carolina school groups, including home-school groups, are admitted free.
