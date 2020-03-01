The Carteret County League of Women Voters is joining leagues across the country celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution, which gives most women the right to vote.
The organization wants to highlight the struggles and accomplishments of women and girls of all ages and abilities, past and present, who have contributed to the quest for equality in the U.S. and around the world.
In order to do this, all students in fourth through 12th grade, as well as community college students, are invited to participate in a contest with the goal of creating a project in art, music, writing, poster, painting, poem or piece of music. The work must depict the struggles and accomplishments of women.
Individuals or groups, such as clubs, organizations, teams or classes, may submit a creative project.
Works will be judged according to age group, and winners will receive a gift card.
Entries will be displayed at the Carteret County History Museum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and winners will be highlighted at Women’s Equality Day, which is Thursday, Aug. 20. The day commemorates the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
All work must be completed by Friday.
LWV members will pick up the work at that time. Music must be submitted by CD.
Students wishing to participate should call Carol Geer at 919-210-7862 or email carolgeer@gmail.com. They can also contact Lucy Bond at 252-726-8332.
Topics to consider before selecting a topic would include:
• How has the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote affected the lives of American women in the past 100 years?
• What woman or girl that you have researched has changed the course of history through her intelligence, bravery, endurance or determination?
• What woman’s (past or present) in the field of literature, science, engineering, art, music, sports or politics accomplishments inspire you? Is there a woman in your life today that inspires you and why?
• How can you creatively depict the struggles of women and girls (past or present) in America or around the world?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.