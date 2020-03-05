Aleksander Primin-Kane, 15, of Morehead City, left of center, has earned the Scouts Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. Go to page 2B in today's edition (Wednesday, March 4) for a full article. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online.
