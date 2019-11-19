Every year Holland Shepard Group with Keller Williams Crystal Coast holds a special event to encourage donations of bicycles to Toys for Tots.
The event is called the Race to the North Pole, and Holland Shepard Group has invited some of Carteret County’s community and business leaders to participate in an adult tricycle race.
This year’s Race to the North Pole will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 on Front Street in Beaufort in the parking lot to the west side of the Dock House.
Due to weather and Hurricane Florence in September 2018, the last two races have been virtual races with voting on Facebook.
This year, organizers are going back to the original plans with a physical race in which adults ride child-size tricycles.
Riders scheduled to participate this year are:
• County Sheriff Asa Buck
• Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton
• Beaufort Commissioner Sharon Harker
• Jason Holland (the 2018 winner)
• Taylor McCune
• Wendy Oliver
• Kevin Nelson
• Frank Sherman
• Chris Williford
During Race to the North Pole, participants ride in a series of small races against each other. Competition is fierce and a winner is crowned at the end of the last heat.
“There is nothing more wonderful than the sparkle in a child’s eyes and their cries of delight on Christmas morning,” organizers said in a release. “You can be a part of some child’s joy by donating a bike to the Toys for Tots program.”
Holland Shepard Group has set a goal of collecting as many bicycles as possible in the days leading up to the race to be donated to the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
Last year, more than 100 bikes were donated to Toys for Tots.
This year, Holland Shepard Group is challenging the community, all participants and spectators to donate at least one new bicycle to Toys for Tots between now and Dec. 14.
Local Marines will be on site to participate in the race and pick up the bicycles that are collected.
Holland Shepard Group has partnered with the Morehead City Walmart to offer 10% off any bicycle that will be donated to the Toys for Tots campaign.
To receive the discount, a coupon is required.
Coupons are available now and may be picked up at the Holland Shepard Group, located at 5113 A Highway 70 in Morehead City.
Coupons are limited and may only be used for the purchase of a bicycle for Toys for Tots.
For more information, contact Holland Shepard Group at 252-504-2400.
