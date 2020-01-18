The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will offer half-priced admission with a nonperishable food donation Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Each reduced-rate ticket requires at least one donated item.
All donations will be delivered to Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City and help in the fight against hunger locally.
Needed items include canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, jam, jelly, cooking oil, cereal, flour, sugar and rice.
“This is a tough time for many families in our community,” said Liz Baird, aquarium director, in a recent press release. “The food drive is a great way to give back and support those in need. Together we can make a difference.”
The offer is not valid in combination with other discounted pricing.
The aquarium is also hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. onsite in Soundside Hall.
Year-round general admission prices are adults, ages 13-61, $12.95; seniors, ages 62 and older, $11.95; military, $11.95; children, ages 3-12, $10.95; and ages 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members, free. Taxes are not included.
North Carolina EBT admission prices are $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 3-12. Up to four individuals can be admitted with each EBT card presented. There is no charge for children ages 2 and under.
In addition, all preregistered North Carolina school groups, including home-school groups, receive one free visit per year.
All three North Carolina aquariums, located at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island, will offer the discounted rate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
