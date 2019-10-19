Calling all sci-fi lovers, fiction fanatics, fantasy fans and cosplayers, the Crystal Coast Con is returning to Mac Daddy’s in Cape Carteret.
The event is from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the entertainment center.
This is the first Crystal Coast Con since 2017. Hurricane Florence, which struck in September 2018, caused organizers to cancel the event after the entertainment center sustained heavy damage.
As a result of the hiatus, this year’s Crystal Coast Con will look a little different than previous years and have a special focus on Halloween.
“We are super excited for the event this year and our decision to switch it to a Halloween Edition for the community,” Tracy Gillikin, general manager of Mac Daddy’s, said in a recent email interview. “Due to Hurricane Florence and not being open until (February) of this year, we decided to switch things up and have a free Halloween Party where the fans can come and hang out and enjoy each other and show off their amazing costumes.”
Those who attend Crystal Coast Con will be able to enjoy trick-or-treating as local businesses will have tables set up with delights for participants.
The schedule for the day includes:
• 2-5 p.m. Indoor trick-or-treating
• 2-5 p.m. Halloween karaoke
• 2-5 p.m.: Outdoor LARPing (live action role play)
• 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Magic show by magician Gary Shelton
• 3 p.m.: Connect4 gaming tournament
• 3 p.m.: Injustice gaming tournament
• 4 p.m.: Call of Duty Modern Warfare gaming tournament
• 5 p.m. Costume contest for those up to 10 years old
• 5:30 p.m.: Costume contest for all ages
Usually the Crystal Coast Con features a panel of celebrity guests from television shows and movies. However, for this year’s event, organizers have decided to forego the celebrity panel in favor of the Halloween theme.
Ms. Gillikin said organizers hope to bring the celebrity panel back to the 2020 Crystal Coast Con.
She also said the event remains popular year after year.
“(It’s a) great time to get together and share like minds and interests,” she said.
For more information on this year’s Crystal Coast Con, visit Mac Daddy’s website or various social media pages.
