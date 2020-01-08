With the new year upon us, many people may be working on a resolution to stay fit and healthy.
One place that meets many fitness needs is the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center at 1600 Fisher St.
The facility offers different classes for all ages, and Program Supervisor Victoria Ward said there are many benefits to taking classes at the recreation center.
“I think there are benefits, like fitness, mental health … it helps people be creative,” she said. “Everything here we offer is geared to reach the community, to help (it) out.”
The classes offered are not geared to one demographic in particular, but for many ages, and many of the classes can be modified to fit a person’s needs.
“We have quite a few classes, like the total body workout offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.,” Ms. Ward said. “That class is a mix of strength training and cardio that is geared toward 30 years old to 60s, but anybody can try it.”
There are also classes for children, which Ms. Ward said are just as important.
“We really feel that the health and wellness for the kids are just as important,” Ms. Ward said. “The better the kids are at accepting their health now, the healthier they will be in the future.”
Ms. Ward said there are fitness opportunities for everyone, if you know where to look.
“It’s important for people to get out there and explore their communities,” Ms. Ward said. “There’s a lot more being offered than people know about.”
The classes at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center are listed below. For more information on the offerings, call 252-726-5083.
The descriptions have been provided by the recreation center.
Flexibility Mobility Flow 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Classroom 2. Flexibility Mobility Flow is a class to help stretch your body and improve flexibility and stretch quality. This class is taught by Sarah Chewning. Consult with your physician before enrolling and participating. The fee is $10 per class.
Kids Dance/Hip Hop 4:45-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays in the exercise classroom. Children ages 6 and older are welcome to join in moving and grooving to the beat. There is a fee of $30 per month.
Kids Dance/Wiggles 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 25-March 31 in Classroom 2. This is a high-energy class aimed to help little ones get their wiggles out. Children will learn the basics of rhythm and dance while having fun and being creative. The class is geared toward children ages 2-4 years old. The six-week class registration costs $40. Register by Saturday, Feb. 15.
Kids Dance/Ballet 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 25-March 31 in Classroom 2. This class serves as an introduction to ballet. Your child will dance and have fun with an emphasis on the foundations of ballet and body control. This class is for children ages 3-5 years old. The six-week class registration costs $40. Register by Feb. 15.
Kids Dance/Combo Class 4-4:45 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 27-April 2 in Classroom 2. This class will be a combination of ballet and jazz. Children will to work on their ballet skills while exploring the creativity and style of jazz dance. This class is for children ages 5-7 years old. The six-week class registration costs $40. Register by Feb. 15.
Kids Fit & Fun 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 14-Feb. 11 in the kitchen of the WS King Room. Fit & Fun Youth will focus on educating kids about healthy eating, making good choices and becoming more active in order to improve overall health and body confidence. Each week participants will engage in a short educational lecture and activity, followed by a physical activity. Ms. Ward will be the instructor. This class is for children ages 8-12 years old. The five-week class registration costs $50. Register by Thursday.
Kids Yoga 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays in Classroom 2. The cost is a $5 drop-in. It will be taught by Ashley Dickson.
Adult Dance Fitness 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the exercise classroom. The class is a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee.
Retro Yoga 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays in Classroom 2. The cost is $5 per class. This is yoga for all ages and bodies. Focus on learning how your body works for you as you experience the benefits of yoga. The class is taught by Jean Sarnacki.
Barre Fitness 7:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. The program costs $20 for four classes a month or one class per week. If you don’t wish to sign up for the program, you can pay a $10 daily drop-in fee. Classgoers need to bring water, and yoga mat or towel is optional.
Community Yoga 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per class. The class teaches different forms of yoga meant for all fitness levels.
Senior Tap Dance Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $10 per class. The class is taught by dancer/choreographer Hazel Collins.
Restorative Yoga 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays in Classroom 2. There is no fee, but a donation will be accepted. The class is taught by Jake Lilly.
SHiNE 9 a.m. Tuesdays. A typical SHiNE class is approximately 55 minutes and incorporates 16 routines. The SHiNE dance floor is open to every body, with no dance experience necessary.
Line Dancing 6 p.m. Mondays for true beginners and 7 p.m. Mondays for improver/intermediate. Classes will also be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. There is a cost of $5 per class. Line dance lessons are choreographed dance to all types of music. The Monday class is taught by Kathy Johnson, who can be reached at 772-538-8892. The Thursday class is taught by Sharon Starks.
Total Body Workout 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There is a cost of $6 per class. The class is taught by Alexandra Cole in the exercise classroom.
Zumba 6-7 p.m. Fridays in Classroom 9. The cost is $5 per class.
