The rodeo is coming to Newport.
Friday and Saturday, those who visit the Newport Flea Mall and Event Grounds will be able to witness a professional rodeo event.
Participants will be able to see barrel racing, calf roping, cowgirl breakaway, bull riding and more.
Concessions will be available, including hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, nachos, ice cream and popcorn.
Advanced tickets will be sold until 3 p.m. Friday. The price is $13 for adults and $8 for children.
At the gate, tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children.
Those under the age of 5 will be admitted for free.
Those attending may bring small coolers, but no glass containers.
Attendees must bring a printed ticket to enter the event.
There will be no refunds.
There will be bleacher seats and areas marked if you would like to bring your own chair.
For more information, call 252-223-4019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.