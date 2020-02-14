Hopeful young thespians will have a chance to experience center stage as they audition for the next Missoula Children’s Theatre production.
The show is “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” and auditions will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday at West Carteret High School’s auditorium.
During the audition process, two pairs of professionals from Missoula sort the children and get their creative juices flowing.
According to Anne Lindsay, coproducer of the show, the audition process takes around two hours, but it is a sight to see.
“I have watched the process for years and wish I could tell you how they figure it all out,” she said. “The children give little lines of things like ‘Row, Row, Row Your Boat’ or ‘Happy Birthday.’ They tell their names and ages or are given a specific line to give from the play.”
After the auditions are over, those who are chosen for the production will rehearse for about a week, with the final show set for Saturday, Feb. 22.
Ms. Lindsay said the show is geared toward young actors and families.
For those who aren’t familiar with the children’s tale, in “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” two weavers, who also happen to be skilled liars, promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that is invisible to those who are incompetent.
The weavers then tell everyone to go along with the story and act as if the clothes are indivisible to them, as well.
It is not until a young boy tells the emperor he is not wearing clothes that the weavers’ plan is foiled.
“MCT uses familiar stories as their plays with little twists that are different,” she said. “You may recall in the story that the Emperor went with no clothes. Obviously, that won’t be the same.”
Ms. Lindsay said the MCT comes to the area on residency, meaning the pros visit and spend time with the children. This is why MCT is typically held in February each year.
“We prefer winter residencies because it is easier to get housing, and there normally isn’t quite so much going on that time of year,” Ms. Lindsay said.
The MCT brings enjoyment to those on and off stage, as well.
“I have always enjoyed MCT’s shows,” Ms. Lindsay said. “In the beginning there were a couple of guys who wrote all their shows and music. Now they have newer shows written by others which gives them a larger variety of shows. Most of the early shows were fairy tale types.”
Though she doesn’t work with the cast much in the producer role, Ms. Lindsay has been involved with MCT since her children were young. She believes it’s important for the county children to experience.
“When Robin (Hamm, fellow MCT coproducer) and I first started working as the liaisons from the Carteret Community Theatre our children were young,” she said.
“We believe MCT brings an added enrichment program to our local children.”
For more information on MCT, visit the organization’s webpage, mctinc.org.
For more information about the local audition process or show, call CCT at 252-497-8919.
