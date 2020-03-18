The Carteret County Master Gardener Volunteer Association will offer a $1,000 scholarship to a resident of the county who is enrolled in or planning to attend a college or university to pursue a field of study in horticulture, botany, agriculture or related plant science.
Applications will be available by calling 252-222-6352.
The association is under the auspices of the N.C. State Cooperative Extension.
