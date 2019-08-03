Cape Lookout National Seashore will host the next installment of Evening at the Cape Thursday-Saturday.
The twilight, ranger-led excursions will feature a ferry ride at dusk and a chance to take in the view from the Cape Lookout Lighthouse around sunset.
Those attending the program should bring a camera and experience South Core Banks and the lighthouse as the light keepers did, in the dark of night.
They will hear stories from the past as day turns into night at the national seashore.
“This is a great opportunity to witness your favorite beach under the calm of the starry sky,” Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said in a recent press release.
Reservations are required for the programs and can be made online at recreation.gov.
Each of the three tour nights will be able to accommodate 40 participants.
The cost of the program is $28. The price includes the ferry fee and is nonrefundable and weather dependent.
Be sure to check the party in with the ranger at 6:30 p.m., as the ranger program begins promptly at 6:45 p.m.
All participants will travel together on a single ferry that departs from Harkers Island shortly after the program begins and returns to Harkers Island by approximately 9:30 p.m.
Children joining the climb must be at least 44-inches tall and able to climb the steps on their own. Children 12 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is 16 years or older. Footwear is required, as well.
For more information, go to go.nps.gov/eveningatcape.htm.
There will be additional opportunities throughout the summer and early autumn to participate in Evening at the Cape:
• Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7. Tickets for September go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
• Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5. Tickets for October go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
