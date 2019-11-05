Cape Lookout National Seashore will offer one more chance in 2019 to experience the Horse Sense and Survival tour with Resource Manager, Dr. Sue Stuska.
The guided tour will embark Saturday from the Beaufort Visitor Information Center at 8:30 a.m.
Participants will return to the Beaufort town dock at 1 p.m.
Dr. Sue’s intimate knowledge of the horses makes for an exciting and enlightening glimpse into the relationships, behavior and survival of these wild animals.
Participants will gain an appreciation of all that can be gleaned while watching from a distance.
They will understand how to determine an appropriate position and distance for watching that doesn’t affect the horses’ natural behaviors.
“This is an outstanding chance for visitors to see and learn about the wild horses,” said CLNS Superintendent Jeff West in a recent press release. “The Shackleford horses are truly a unique part of what makes Cape Lookout National Seashore a special place.”
Participants will ride the ferry from Beaufort and walk a moderate-level trek off the beaten path to find horses and settle down to watch them.
Participants should come prepared for a day in the sun, climbing dunes, walking through brush and navigating in deep sand.
Make the most of the excursion by coming prepared. Shoes that protect feet and stay on in the mud are required.
It is strongly recommended to bring water, lunch and snacks, bug repellent, sunscreen, a sun hat, binoculars and a camera with a telephoto lens in a daypack or shoulder bag.
Space on the tours is limited, and reservations are required.
The program is free. The ferry is $17 for adults and $10 for children ages 11 and under.
For reservations and to ask individual questions, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0.
For more information, including meeting places, times and ferry costs, see go.nps.gov/horsewatch.
