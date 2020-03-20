Boy Scout Troop 252 recently conducted its Winter Court of Honor and Family Night at the Down East Scout Center in Davis. Members of the troop’s leadership corps conducted the program.
The Scouts were recognized for their past quarter activities. These included camping and helping at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center during Waterfowl Weekend; making and placing Christmas luminaries at Carteret Memorial Gardens; taking part in the Down East Christmas parade; conducting an Adopt-a-Highway litter pickup; and camping and backpacking in the North River Preserve.
Along with Pack 252, Scouts collected 1,225 items of food during the annual Scouting for Food Drive; Scouts assisted at their own church programs during Scout Sunday services, and the troop attended the Croatan Trails District Winter Camporee.
At the camporee, the troop won the tug-of-war contest and finished second overall in the camporee events with three patrols taking part.
New Scouts Corbett Davis and Jack Salter were welcomed into the troop, and Scouts Ricky Marlow, Chandler Willis, Jacob Lewis, Nick Ross and Gavin Dean demonstrated a Scout skill during the program.
The troop was also recognized as a 100% Boys Life Troop and a Gold Journey to Excellence Troop.
Individual awards and recognitions were presented to:
• TJ Allen: Camping award (19 nights in 2019), one-year service star, three merit badges and Osprey Patrol Assistant Patrol Leader.
• Harlan Bartolini: Four-year service star.
• Ivey Block: Camping award (19 nights in 2019), one-year service star and one merit badge.
• Charlie Collins: Scout badge and troop librarian.
• Charles Conway: Three-year service star, one merit badge and troop guide.
• Gavin Dean: Cumulative Camping Award – at least 1 month (39 nights), five-year service star, one merit badge, Life rank and troop guide.
• Jack Hobgood: One-year service star and one merit badge.
• Parker Hobgood: One-year service star and one merit badge.
• Jesse Humphries: Four-year service star, two merit badges and Hawk Patrol Leader.
• Josiah Hynes: Four-year service star.
• JT Lawrence: Five-year service star.
• Nate Lawrence: Four-year service star, one merit badge and troop guide.
• Jacob Lewis: December Scout of the Month, camping award (19 nights in 2019), cumulative camping award – at least one month (38 nights), two-year service star, four merit badges and second class rank.
• Andrew Maier: Two-year service star.
• Ricky Marlow: two merit badges and Tenderfoot rank.
• John Mason: Four-year service star, one merit badge and troop scribe.
• Ellis Mayo: Three-year service star and Hawk Assistant Patrol Leader.
• Gabe Mayo: Four-year service star and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster.
• Gavin Mayo: Two-year service star and Mallard Assistant Patrol Leader.
• Zander Mayo: Two-year service star.
• Clay Michels: November Scout of the Month, January Scout of the Month, camping award (19 nights in 2019) one-year service star, one merit badge and Osprey Patrol Leader.
• Daylen Piner: Six-year service star and Hawk Patrol Quartermaster.
• Nick Ross: Three-year service star, one merit badge, Life rank and Owl Patrol Leader.
• Nathanel Styron: Two-year service star, two merit badges and Mallard Patrol Leader.
• Preston Styron: Cumulative camping award – at least one month (38 nights), four-year service star, one merit badge and Senior Patrol Leader.
• Cash Talton: One-year service star and Mallard Assistant Patrol Leader.
• Jacob Taylor: Three-year service star and Owl Quartermaster.
• Bailey Willis: OA candidate, camping award (20 nights in 2019), three-year service star, two merit badges and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.
• Chandler Willis: Two-year service star, one merit badge, Tenderfoot rank and Mallards Quartermaster.
• Gage Willis: Camping award (18 nights in 2019), one-year service star, one merit badge and Osprey Quartermaster.
