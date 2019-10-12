The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores has announced its annual Halloween event, Trick or Treat Under the Sea, is being retired and Preschool Pumpkin Patch is being amplified.
The pumpkin patch for children ages 5 and under is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
“Preschool Pumpkin Patch is an exciting event for little ghouls and goblins that is safe and educational, and fun with vendors and games,” Kerri Sommers, special events coordinator, said in a recent press release. “Additionally, they get to pick out their own pumpkin from the patch and so much more.”
Aquarium officials said Trick or Treat Under the Sea will be missed.
“Trick or Treat Under the Sea has been a night or nights to remember for years and will be missed by staff and visitors alike,” Cindy Meyers, visitor services coordinator, said in the release. “However, after Hurricane Florence (in September 2018), our staff and vendors were not in position to host TOTUS the way we would like. So, we looked around our community and saw exciting free community Halloween events that we wanted to support.”
Although the event has been retired, staff is excited about the future.
“While we will miss Trick or Treat Under the Sea, the staff have come together to look at new events that we believe the community will love,” Ms. Sommers said.
“We are grateful for the continued support of our community and look forward to being a part of it for years to come,” she added.
For updates on aquarium happenings, go to ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores or follow the aquarium on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information, visit ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores or call 252-247-4003.
