Cape Lookout National Seashore recently announced the date for the final installment of the Evening at the Cape program.
The event will take place Friday-Saturday.
The twilight ranger-led excursion features a ferry ride at dusk and a chance to take in the view from the Cape Lookout Lighthouse around sunset.
Those participating should bring a camera and capture the experience of South Core Banks and the lighthouse as the light keepers did in the dark of night. Participants will hear stories from the past as the day turns into night at the national seashore.
“This is an incredible chance to see your favorite beach under the calm of the starry sky,” Superintendent Jeff West said in a recent press release.
Reservations are required for the programs and can be made online at recreation.gov.
Each of the two presentations will accommodate a maximum of 40 participants.
The cost of the program is $28, which includes the ferry fee. The event is weather dependent.
Participants should be sure to check their party in with the ranger at 5:30 p.m., as the ranger program begins promptly at 5:45 p.m.
All participants will travel together on a single ferry that departs from Harkers Island shortly after the program begins and returns to Harkers Island by approximately 8:30 p.m.
Children joining the climb must be at least 44 inches tall and able to climb the steps on their own.
Children 12 years of age and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 or older. Footwear is required, as well.
For more information, go to go.nps.gov/eveningatcape.htm.
