Get ready to enjoy a meal and learn about decoy collecting during the Winter Taste of Core Sound.
This two-day event is Friday and Saturday.
The Friday night portion of the event is at Southern Salt restaurant at 701 Evans St. in Morehead City, while the program will take place at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center’s Morehead City store at 806 Arendell St. Saturday morning.
This is the second year Sammy Boyd has hosted the Winter Taste of Core Sound.
“We are very appreciative of Sammy Boyd’s willingness to host our Winter Taste again this year,” said Dr. Ike Southerland, chairman of the museum’s Redhead Society. “Last year’s success was amazing and folks really enjoyed the different venue. This year we are limiting the tickets so everyone will have more room to enjoy all the amazing food from Sammy’s kitchen, along with some of our famed Down East kitchens, to pull together one of Carteret County’s favorite winter events.”
Tickets for this popular event are $75 per person for museum members and $85 per person for general admission. The ticket price also includes a one-year membership to the museum.
Seating is limited, and organizers encourage those interested in attending to reserve a spot now.
During the Friday night dinner portion of Taste of Core Sound, participants will be treated to a full buffet of winter seafood and game, a cash bar and an oyster bar, as well as a live and silent auction.
The menu includes conch stew, fried oysters, scallops, shrimp, chicken and pastry, collards, sweet potatoes, cornbread, light rolls and Albert’s Lemon Pie.
As for the auctions, live and silent auction decoys have been donated by multiple artists and collectors.
All proceeds raised during the night will go to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Redhead Society for education programs.
“This is especially important this year as we rebuild our programs for spring and summer 2020 at the museum,” Dr. Southerland said. “We are excited with plans for an expanded education area and additional programs at both the museum and at our Morehead City location at 806 Arendell Street.”
Sponsors for the night are Chadwick Tire, Eastern Aviation, Trader Construction, B&J Seafood, Beaufort Inlet Seafood, Acculink, Knott's Warehouse and Piggly-Wiggly of Kinston and New Bern.
The program for Winter Taste will start at 10 a.m. Saturday with coffee and pastries. Then at 10:30 a.m., the program, “Decoy Collecting,” will start.
Robbie Smith will provide a discussion catered to the beginner collector of vintage decoys made in North Carolina, featuring carving styles of historic carvers, with an understanding of community traits passed forward across generations.
“The antique Carolina decoys have gained great national popularity, as the National Ducks Unlimited Heritage Museum is currently featuring old decoys from North Carolina as their main attraction,” Mr. Smith said. “Core Sound decoys are a part of that growing body of Mid-Atlantic waterfowling artifacts that are gaining recognition among serious collectors nationwide.”
Mr. Smith is a member of the Carolina Decoy Collectors Association and a member of the museum’s board of directors. Organizers of the taste program are excited he is coming to share his decoy knowledge.
“We welcome Robbie’s expertise in identifying North Carolina decoys and his willingness to share his knowledge with new collectors,” museum collections manager Pam Morris said.
Those who attend should bring decoys they own for identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.