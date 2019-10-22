Beaufort Wine & Food is celebrating its sixth annual Oyster Roast from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event takes place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turners Creek, where guests will enjoy views of Davis Bay while celebrating North Carolina’s coastal and culinary heritage.
In addition to steamed oysters, guests can enjoy a variety of additional seafood selections and other menu items prepared by local and guest chefs.
Guest chef Wayne Johnson of Johnson’s Family BBQ in Durham will be lending his culinary expertise to the event.
“We are thrilled to have Wayne and his team once again bring their award-winning barbecue and chicken to a Beaufort Wine and Food event,” said Christine Garnett, executive director of BWF.
Chefs Charles Park of Beaufort Grocery Co. and Anthony Garnett of Blue Ocean Market are also working on a variety of menu items. Chef Park is also the program director of the Carteret Community College Culinary Arts Program.
Guests can expect to see a variety of expertly paired wines and North Carolina craft beer. Wine selections at special BWF discounts will be available throughout the event.
Winery representatives and brewers will be on hand to mingle and guide guests through this annual culinary adventure. Guests will arrive and depart the grounds by tractor-pulled hayride. During the event, they can roast their own s’mores by the fire pit.
Live musical entertainment will be provided by Mac and Juice.
In addition to ticket sales, BWF plans to raise funds with a silent auction. The auction features large-format, rare and high-end wines, artwork and more.
Bidding takes place online, and guests do not have to be present to win. Auction information is available online at beaufortwineandfood.com.
Beau Coast has sponsored the event every year since its inception.
“Beaufort Wine & Food is a great organization that gives back to the community in so many ways,” Karl Blackley, president of Preston Development, said in a release. “We’re excited to be able to host the annual Oyster Roast again.”
In the last five years, the oyster roast alone has raised almost $60,000 to benefit the community.
Tickets are $75 per person, and this is expected to be a sold-out event.
To purchase tickets to the event or for more information, call 252-515-0708, go online to beaufortwineandfood.com or stop by the BWF office at 129 Middle Lane in Beaufort.
