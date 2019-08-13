Beaufort Wine & Food’s next fundraising effort, the fourth annual craft beer festival Beaufort’s Brewin’ takes place Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28.
The three-day festival will feature a variety of events held in Beaufort and will range in size from beer dinners and seminars to the headline event: Beer, Bubbles & BBQ held in downtown Beaufort.
“Beaufort Wine and Food is excited to once again tap in to this passionate industry and following and offer our fourth annual craft beer festival late September,” said Lindsay Parker, executive director for BWF. “With over 175 breweries and brewpubs across the state, North Carolina boasts the largest number of brewers in the American South. Beaufort Wine and Food is thrilled to have the opportunity to spotlight the Crystal Coast as a beer destination for our state.”
Partnering with regional distributors and more than two dozen breweries from across the state and beyond, BWF has crafted a lineup of events to generate exposure for the organization and the Crystal Coast.
Over the course of three days, guests will be immersed in a number of beer focused events.
Thursday is the kickoff Beer Dinner at Beaufort’s own Fishtowne Brew House.
Then, Sept. 27, will be a beer seminar at Backstreet Pub, and later a beer dinner at Beaufort Grocery Co.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. the crowd favorite Pub Crawl will take place, featuring 10 bars and restaurants throughout downtown Beaufort.
Participating brewers and full lineup of Pub Crawl stops will be published closer to the event date.
Sept. 28 is the headline event for the festival – Beer, Bubbles & BBQ, which will be held in the West Parking lot (400 block of Front St.) in downtown Beaufort from 3-7 p.m. and feature more than 25 craft breweries and brew pubs, with a sampling from across the state and beyond.
Guests will have the chance to vote for their favorite brewery during the event and the winner will be announced at the event.
“The Beer, Bubbles and BBQ event was moved last minute to downtown in 2018 due to Hurricane Florence, which took place about 10 days before the festival,” Ms. Parker said. “With the support of our event sponsor, 34° North Restaurant and the Beaufort Hotel, we were able to push ahead and hold the festival which ended up being our most successful Beer Fest to date.
“Our brewers came together, even though many had suffered damage of their own, and helped us put on and great event that allowed us to donate $15,000 back to hurricane relief which the area so desperately needed. The response we received from guests and vendors alike prompted us to continue to host this amazing event in the heart of downtown Beaufort.”
In addition to tasting dozens of beers at Beer Bubbles & BBQ, guests will be treated to a variety of barbecue and sides, as a number of regional pitmasters put their best dish forward in a People’s Choice BBQ competition. Live music will round out the entertainment for the afternoon event.
“These events are unique in that they allow festival goers a chance to interact face to face with the brewers and brewery owners who live and breathe beer,” Ms. Parker said. “These are the folks whose passion, patience and creativity have produced the amazing beer selections we see both locally and on retail shelves nationwide. They are the ones to credit for making NC’s beer scene what it is today.”
Proceeds from ticket sales go towards BWF’s mission to support local charities and nonprofits that strive to improve life in Carteret County.
Since its first festival in 2004, BWF has donated more than $790,000 to area nonprofits, and the organization has donated funds to two of the county’s upcoming nonprofits this year.
Standing at the future site of the new, state of the art Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center on the Carteret Community College campus, Ms. Parker delivered the second of three $33,000 checks surrounded by CCC President Dr. John Hauser, faculty and members of the the board of trustees, foundation board and BWF board Aug. 1.
“This is such an amazing project to be a part of,” Ms. Parker said. “Funds raised from the 2019 April Festival, along with proceeds from the upcoming beer festival in September make this all possible, and we are fortunate to be supported by the community in a way that allows us to give back on such a large scale.”
The new 16,128-square-foot Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center will be designed to provide students with a high level of education and training.
The technology infrastructure and equipment including top of the line ovens, freezers and kitchen tools with advanced digital capabilities will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn and train on the best equipment in the industry.
Carteret Community College hopes to open the structure next year.
BWF will be funding the outdoor patio portion of the building tucked between live oak trees and overlooking views of Bogue Sound. The 4,000-square-foot patio will be equipped with an outdoor kitchen for social events and will be home to Escoffier Dinner Series.
In addition to the $100,000 pledged to the Culinary Arts Center, BWF has also pledged $50,000 to construction of the new Salvation Army building going up in Morehead City.
“Our efforts to give back to organizations that support our community are at the forefront of what we do … it’s why we hold events throughout the year.”
Tickets to Beer, Bubbles & BBQ are $65 and there will be limited tickets available at the door – advance ticket purchases are strongly suggested.
Tickets to all other events vary and must be purchased in advance as some events are expected to sell out. Tickets are now available.
More information is available online at beaufortwineandfood.com, by calling 252-515-0708 or stopping by the BWF office at 129 Middle Lane in Beaufort.
