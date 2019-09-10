The Beaufort Historic Site will hold its semi-annual membership meeting and picnic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site.
The picnic and meeting will acknowledge and thank the members and volunteers that dedicate hours to the BHA.
According to organizers, “without the support of the community and volunteers, the BHA and the Beaufort Historic Site could not present the area’s treasured heritage in such entertaining and informative detail.”
The membership meeting and picnic will recognize BHA members and volunteers, as well as welcome those who may be interested in participating or donating time in the future.
The official “thank you” picnic kicks off with a brief meeting that will include the election of new members to the board. Attendees will then enjoy barbecue and all the sides catered by Roland’s BBQ of Beaufort.
The picnic is open to current BHA volunteers, potential volunteers, members and anyone who wants to come out and support the organization. RSVPs are requested to provide an accurate count for the picnic.
For more information, or to RSVP, contact the BHA at 252-728-5225 or stop by the Beaufort Historic Site Visitor’s Center at 130 Turner St.
