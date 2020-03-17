Fresh, locally grown seafood, craft beer, wine and live music await those who plan to attend Carteret Community College’s annual Shuck, Rattle & Roll.
The event is set from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
Shuck, Rattle & Roll showcases North Carolina-raised seafood produced by current and former CCC aquaculture students. The seafood is prepared by the college’s culinary arts students and local restaurants.
Attendees will be able to taste a variety of local seafood, including red drum, black drum, striped bass, Russian sturgeon, hard clams, sunray Venus clams, oysters, scallops and blue crabs.
All seafood is grown and harvested fresh for the event by current and former students.
In addition to the fresh seafood, attendees will also enjoy live music from the (919) band and the tastes of the local restaurants that will be preparing food for the event:
• 34° North Restaurant
• Beaufort Grocery Co.
• Blue Ocean Market
• Caribsea
• Catch 109 Oyster Bar
• Celebration Cottage
• Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant & Pub
• Promise Land Market
• Red Fish Grill
• Snapperz
• Southern Salt Restaurant
• Table 9 Restaurant
Craft beer will be provided by Fishtowne Brew House of Beaufort. Promise Land Market is the wine sponsor.
“People who attend Shuck, Rattle & Roll can also talk to the local growers about their growing techniques in addition to tasting their products,” CCC President Dr. John Hauser said.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at carteret.edu or by calling 252-222-6143. Proceeds support students and programs at the college.
