The Carteret County Domestic Violence Program will host a new and different fundraiser for February.
The new fundraising event is a Casino Night, set for Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The night will include games, a cash bar, live auction and heavy hors d’oeuvres from Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, as well as music by DJ Futs.
There will be prizes for the winners with the most chips, door prizes and a grand prize for the highest roller.
As the need for services continues to increase, the agency is seeking new ways to generate funding for victims of abuse in the community. The programs and services include counseling, legal advocacy, safe house operation, youth education and more.
Tickets are $50 per person, which includes admission to the event, 50 starter chips and a free drink.
For sponsorships and tickets, go to carteretdomesticviolence.com.
