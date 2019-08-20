Seafood lovers can get their fill during Ocracoke’s Seafood Festival. The event is Saturday, Aug. 31 at Berkley Barn and will benefit the Ocracoke Health Center.
The Ocracoke Health Center is a private nonprofit and has the only physician in Hyde County.
A few years ago, the Ocracoke Health Center joined with the Engelhard Medical Center to become a federally qualified health center; however, it does not have much funding and the building needs repairs, according to a release.
To help with operations and about $145,000 in needed building repairs, the health center board of directors is working on securing more money from occupancy tax funds and with some island fundraisers, including the Ocracoke Seafood Festival.
The $10 entry fee gives attendees tickets to purchase:
• A fried fish plate with hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and water/lemonade
• A steamed shrimp plate with hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and water/lemonade
• A steamed oyster plate with hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and water/lemonade
• A hamburger or two-hot dog plate with hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and water/lemonade
Additional tickets can also be purchased to buy beer, wine and commemorative T-shirts.
The fish will be either Spanish mackerel or bluefish, depending on what is caught fresh that day. The festival will also have local oysters and shrimp.
The day’s activities include a silent auction from 3-5 p.m.
Food will be served around 4 p.m., then from 4-6 p.m. Barefoot Wade will perform live music.
A live auction will take place from 6-7 p.m., Ocracoke Rockers will take the stage at 7 p.m. and Raygun Ruby will perform from 8:30-9:45 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit ocracokeseafoodfestival.org.
