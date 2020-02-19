Emerald Isle Garden Club’s annual Card and Games Party fundraiser is from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Emerald Isle Community Center, 7500 Emerald Drive.
Participants will enjoy card games, such as bridge, as well as other board and table games of their choice.
Proceeds from the event help support the club’s numerous community beautification and service projects.
Tickets are $18 per person and include a chance at door prizes, light fare buffet, desserts and beverages.
Tickets will also be sold at the event for raffle items and a cash drawing.
The club is only selling advanced tickets.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Theresa Connelly-Kavanagh at 252-764-0420 or eigardenclub@gmail.com.
