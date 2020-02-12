The public is invited to Delta Kappa Gamma’s newest fundraising event to learn about schools and teachers.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 22 at Moonrakers in Beaufort, and members say the dinner will be a “hysterical and historical experience.”
The subject of the event is “Legends of Our Schools and Teachers.” Attendees will hear tales of teachers in North Carolina and of schools and students that are one of the reasons the state’s history is unique.
Local historian Rodney Kemp will share the teacher’s stories. Mr. Kemp was an educator and attended school in Carteret County, having grown up in the area.
According to information released about the event, “His style comes from his downhome manner and his knowledge of and affection of our people and places.”
Mr. Kemp graduated from Morehead City High School.
After high school, he attended Texas Tech University and majored in journalism, English and history.
Once he finished college, Mr. Kemp returned home to Carteret County and taught in Newport and at West Carteret High School.
More recently, Mr. Kemp has been honored for his historical knowledge of the county. He was named N.C. Historian of the Year and was honored by Gov. Roy Cooper in January for his work in keeping the history of eastern North Carolina alive.
The dinner acts as a fundraiser for the work of DKG in Carteret County. The organization is an international society for key women educators. They support the community through scholarships and other outreach programs.
The dinner is $25.75 for meal choice, tax, tip and a beverage. Donations for DKG will be collected, as well.
Those who are interested in attending should RSVP by Wednesday.
To RSVP for the dinner, contact Becky Lail at 252-269-0404 or bbpl@yahoo.com, or Julia Thorn at 252-286-8533 or julia1@stanfordalumni.org.
