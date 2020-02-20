Beaufort Wine & Food board members have decided to bring back popular wine seminars.
The first seminar was held in January, and wine lovers filled the BWF office, according to BWF Executive Director Christine Garnett.
“The board thought it was great and we really want to keep it going,” she said. “We just had one in January and it was a huge success. We had almost 40 people here for the last one.”
The next wine seminar is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the BWF office, 129 Middle Lane in Beaufort.
Many of the wines presented during the seminars are from local distributors who support BWF.
The distributors choose the wines that will be featured during each seminar.
The wine seminars are a way to educate the public about different wines and the areas where they can be found.
“I’m here working them and watching the amount of knowledge the presenters bring to everyone and how much they want the knowledge, I’m amazed by how much people want to know about wine,” Ms. Garnett said. “They want to hear about the regions and the grapes and the wine makers’ stories and how they came up with the name for the wine. They really get involved and I thought it was great.”
Ms. Garnett and the BWF board decided to enhance the wine seminars by giving them a theme.
This year’s seminar theme is Passports Around the World.
“We are really hoping that we will focus on a specific country or region in a country,” Ms. Garnett said. “They (the distributors) will bring in wines from that area and there will be food from whichever restaurant we decide to use.”
There are special prizes for those who attend the event.
“They (participants) will get a stamp in their passport and at the end of the year, the people that have the most passport stamps from seminars will get prizes,” Ms. Garnett said. “It can be anything from Beaufort Wine (and) Food swag to really nice bottles of wine or tickets to a future event.”
The focus of the Feb. 29 seminar is a journey to Spain.
Rodney Plachy with Tryon Distributing will guide participants through the regions along the Ebro and Duero rivers.
The wine will be paired with food by Chef Charles Park of Beaufort Grocery Co.
Ms. Garnett said the seminars will last throughout the year, with the exception of April, when BWF hosts the Beaufort Wine & Food Weekend festival, and the summer months.
We are going to try to do as many as we can, she said. “Right now, we are slated to do nine. We are going to take the month of April off and we aren’t going to do one in July or August.”
Just like other BWF events, the proceeds from the wine seminars will go to charity.
The funds raised from this year’s seminars will go to BWF’s pledge of $100,000 to Carteret Community College’s culinary school and $50,000 to The Salvation Army of Carteret County.
For more information about the wine seminars, including ticket prices, visit beaufortwineandfood.org or call 252-515-0708.
