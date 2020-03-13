The sisters of Laureate Alpha Rho attended the Winter Gala at the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach Feb. 8.
The Winter Gala is put on by the Crystal Coast North Carolina City Council. Each of the seven chapters crown their Valentine Queen and enjoy a dinner and dancing.
Laureate Alpha Rho has begun the year with several socials.
After a busy December, the sisters met and planned the remainder of the year. The sisters will be attending the Carolinas Convention in Fayetteville in April.
The sisters of North and South Carolina get together and socialize, raise money and are honored to have a representative from the International Office in Kansas City Missouri to come and speak, according to a release.
The sisters also plan on celebrating Founders Day in April. This event reveals the theme for the next sorority year. Laureate Alpha Rho is a career chapter and maintains meetings and programs all year long.
They plan service projects they support throughout the year and arrange for socials outings to serve as learning programs.
The sisters held the annual Super Bowl Party at the home of Rusty and Sandy Gann in February.
Beta Sigma Phi is an International Organization of Women. The areas of New Bern, Havelock and Morehead City compose the Crystal Coast North Carolina City Council of Beta Sigma Phi. There are seven chapters in the local council. The sorority has a motto of “Life, Learning and Friendship.”
