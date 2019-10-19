Tickets for one of Morehead City’s most popular events are going on sale.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the 10th annual Chowder & Cheer crawl takes place from 1-5 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person and go on sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 28-29 at the Morehead City train depot.
No pre-orders or phone orders taken, ticket sales are in person only. There are a limited number of tickets available, and cash, check and credit card are accepted.
During the event, ticketholders can stroll through downtown Morehead City and enjoy samples of chowder or cheer from more than 40 participating establishments.
After sampling the goods, ticketholders can vote for their favorite chowder, soup, chili or gumbo.
In addition to downtown eateries, restaurants that are not located in the downtown district will be serving samples at downtown shops and art galleries. Various restaurants and businesses will also offer cheer, which could be a sweet or beverage, that will be voted on, as well.
Winners of the 2019 Chowder & Cheer will be announced at the Morehead City Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 14.
Chowder & Cheer is organized by Downtown Morehead City Inc. as part of the annual Christmas in Downtown celebration.
Christmas in Downtown, held Dec. 7, includes Breakfast with Santa with three seatings at Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, Bar and Catering. Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased by calling 252-727-1921.
Later that night, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., beginning at 5 p.m. with Christmas music and hot chocolate.
The Morehead City/Beaufort Flotilla starts at 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront, and the Community Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m., also in Jaycee Park.
A complete schedule of holiday events can be found at downtownmoreheadcity.com or through downtown Morehead City’s various social media channels.
