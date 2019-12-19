The sweetest time of the year will begin Saturday, Jan. 11 when Girl Scouts across the state start selling cookies for the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program.
Customers will be able to stock up on and enjoy the cookies, including classics like thin mints, peanut butter patties, carmel deLites and the newest addition, the gluten free caramel chocolate chip.
This will be the last cookie season where customers can purchase thanks-a-lots, which will be retired in 2021.
According to a release from the organization, when girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they do more than sell cookies.
They develop valuable life skills, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, all while cultivating confidence and practicing leadership.
For more than a century, Girl Scouts have been using the power of the cookie to help fund new adventures and skill-building activities, including traveling nationally and internationally, funding community service projects to make the world a better place and attending council-sponsored events in science, technology, engineering, math, financial literacy, healthy living and environmental stewardship.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program broadens girls’ experiences, supporting them on their path to leadership.
The program will take place Sunday, March 1.
Girl Scouts will sell cookies door-to-door, at booths and online through Digital Cookie 2.0 powered by Smart Cookies, an online platform and partnership with IBM which enables girls to sell cookies through personalized websites and e-marketing efforts.
For more on the cookie program, visit nccoastalpines.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.