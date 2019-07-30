Each year dastardly pirates take over Beaufort during the Beaufort Pirate Invasion, but the family-friendly event includes more than the main battle.
The Beaufort Pirate Invasion is set for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11 in downtown Beaufort.
Though the reenactment of the 1747 Spanish attack on Beaufort takes place Saturday afternoon, the entire weekend is filled with activities.
The Beaufort Pirate Invasion’s biggest fundraising events are the Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle O’ Run, the Buccaneer Revue and, new this year, the Captain’s Masquerade Ball.
The weekend starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 with a cannon blast, followed by the masquerade ball.
The Captain’s Masquerade Ball is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in downtown Beaufort.
There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a costume contest, a silent auction, finger food and entertainment by “Cannon” Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers.
Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple.
Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle O’ Run starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 in downtown Beaufort.
To sign up for the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/NC/Beaufort/YoHoHo5K.
The Buccaneer’s Revue & BBQ is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10 under the “Big Tent” on Front Street.
Fat Fellas BBQ & Grille in Newport will cater the dinner, and there will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 if ordered by the phone before Wednesday, Aug. 7.
For more information about any of these events, call 252-241-9049.
As well as these events, the Beaufort Pirate Invasion will have something for every pirate lover, young and old.
There will be living history demonstrations at the Beaufort Historical site and in Eury Park.
Also at the Beaufort Historic Site, there will be a children’s area and Eric’s Exotic Animals.
There will be events at the N.C. Maritime Museum and a vendor’s alley along Front Street.
There will be activities for everyone to enjoy throughout town, such as musical entertainment on stages and streets.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit beaufortpirateinvasion.com/events-schedule/.
