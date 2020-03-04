Though this year’s market season is not set to start until April, those at Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market are holding a membership drive to get the community interested in supporting the market.
The Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market has grown significantly in the past several years, focusing on one of its fundamental goals of becoming an inclusive, diverse, community resource that promotes a healthy, happy lifestyle in Beaufort, Carteret County, and beyond,” market manager Cindy Bunch said in a recent interview. “We have become a hub for learning about sustainable environmental and agricultural practices, for shopping local thereby supporting our farmers, bakers, and artisans, for offering fresh, healthy food, and for valuing community relationships and social connections.”
The purpose of the membership drive is to raise funds for market operation, events and projects.
“At this time the market is strongly supported by a large number of local organizations, volunteers, shoppers, government officials, vendors, businesses, and other market fans,” Ms. Bunch said. “Our membership drive is a program through which all these numerous stakeholders can become a part of this web of community connections and experience the joy of belonging to our organization as Friends of the OBFM.
“Members’ tax-deductible donations will create a foundation for funding market operations, events and projects and will help to ensure the market will thrive and continue to serve the needs of the community now and into the future,” she continued.
The Friends of Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market is a 501c3 organization that focuses on the educational aspect of the market.
There are several membership levels for those who are looking to become involved with the market: Gold at $200 or more, Silver for $150, Bronze for $100 or Sponsor for $50.
Ms. Bunch said those who become sponsors will receive benefits.
“These benefits include a free ticket to one of our fine dining events, free booth space at the market, promotion on the OBFM Facebook page, discounted shopping on certain Saturdays and more,” she said.
Those who would like to become a sponsor can make payments through PayPal or with a credit card by following the link from the market website’s homepage.
Members of the Friends group will be engaged with the market in many different ways.
They will receive updates through newsletters and be able to participate in market projects and special benefits and events.
Members help accomplish the market’s mission by ensuring the site will serve the needs of the community and continue to thrive in the future.
Becoming a member of the Friends group is an important task, according to Ms. Bunch.
“The Friends group members are so important because they create a base of support for the entire organization,” she said. “They believe in the market and its mission!” Friends group donations help fund the market’s work and operations, which have grown due to an increase in the number and diversity of vendors.
“The OBFM’s intention to continue to produce an excellent farmers’ market each Saturday morning which reflects the community culture and responds to community needs, requires an increased level of engagement by all those who care,” she continued.
Ms. Bunch said new members to the Friends group provide fresh energy, interests and excitement, which all help broaden the reach of the market by involving new individuals.
“The continued success of the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market relies on the continuing support of the community, including businesses and individuals who choose to contribute by becoming members of the Friends of the OBFM,” she said. “With this help, we look forward to a strong and hearty future for the market and a successful 2020 season.”
The OBFM season kicks off this year Saturday, April 11 with its usual hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
