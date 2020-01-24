What event draws a crowd and combines chocolate and charity? The Carolina Chocolate Festival.
Held Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 1-2 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, the event rivals Willy Wonka’s factory, with sweet treats around every corner.
The Carolina Chocolate Festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
Judy Hailey, one the Carolina Chocolate Festival board members, said organizers are looking forward to a successful festival.
“With this year’s event, our anticipation is that our weather will be good and that we will have a good attendance, as far as our patrons with supporting our community with their charitable donation at the door and also enjoying the chocolates that our vendors have done such an excellent job with,” she said. “With the weather situation that we’ve had over the past couple of years, we’ve been so pleased with how our chocolate lovers and patrons have supported us, and we look forward to them doing so again this year.”
Proceeds from the festival benefit area charities and nonprofit organizations. This year, the festival will support Second Blessings Community Outreach, Bridge Student Ministries, Bread & Barley and Coastal Community Action.
“All of this money goes back into our community to the organizations that help support our needs in Carteret County,” Ms. Hailey said.
Though the festival is set for Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, the chocolate fun starts Friday, Jan. 31 with bakers submitting their cakes for the Pro/Am Bake Off.
During the bake-off, participants submit two identical cakes using chocolate as the main ingredient.
One cake will be judged Jan. 31 and will also be sold by the slice to festival attendees the following day. The second cake will be auctioned and judged by festival attendees.
Judging criteria will be available to participating bakers in advance, and there is still time to enter the bake-off. Enter online at carolinachocolatefestival.com or download and fill out the short application on the site. There is no fee to participate. For a complete list of rules, check the festival’s website.
This year, the cakes will be displayed for the crowd Feb. 1, and the winner will be crowned on stage at 11 a.m. for all festival attendees to see.
There will also be a prize for crowd favorite. Festival attendees will be encouraged to pick their favorite among all the bakers who submitted cakes.
The festival officially starts Feb. 1, and first up is the Cocoa 5K/Fun Run.
Starting at 8 a.m., families can line up outside the civic center to participate in the race.
The 5K is on a flat course that begins and ends at the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology building.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person or $45 for a family (two adults and two children under the age of 18). The entry fee includes one T-shirt per individual and one per family. Additional shirts can be purchased for $10 a piece. Those interested can also sign up online.
There will also be awards for the race. The first three overall and the first place in each age group will receive prizes.
After the race, the civic center doors open with vendors displaying a wide variety of chocolate treats.
Ms. Hailey said the vendors haven’t changed much over the festival’s history.
“We have historically held the same vendors all these years and they have been so welcomed by our patrons each year that they just love coming year after year,” she said.
During the day, festivalgoers will be able to sample different chocolate products, as well as participate in a cakewalk. There will be hourly pudding-eating contests and chances to win prizes.
Those who are looking to relax and enjoy the chocolatey theme of the festival can sign up for the Chocolate Spa, which run for 90-minute sessions from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 1.
The spa treatment includes a Swedish massage, deep tissue massage and foot reflexology. There are limited spaces available. The spa treatment is $80 per person, with proceeds benefiting the charities of the Chocolate Festival.
Those who sign up need to download, print and bring the spa health form to the appointment.
Appointments can be booked online or by calling 252-723-0018.
The fun repeats Feb. 2 with more cakewalks and pudding-eating contests.
Tickets for the festival are $9 for adults and $2 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Those under the age of 5 are admitted for free, and Feb. 2, active duty military personnel with a valid ID will receive free admission.
For more information, visit carolinachocolatefestival.com.
