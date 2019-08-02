The N.C. Seafood Festival is sending an open call to North Carolina artists to become the 2020 Commemorative Poster Artist.
Over the past 32 years, the annual N.C. Seafood Festival commemorative poster has become a highly anticipated collector’s item that has been shipped throughout the world, according to a recent release.
In addition to receiving monetary compensation, the winning artist will be invited to exhibit at the 34th annual N.C. Seafood Festival in a complementary area and has the option of receiving additional profits from independent poster sales.
Artists interested in submitting artwork must be a North Carolina resident, and the artwork must be an original work that has never been presented for public viewing.
Content for the image may include depictions of the seafood industry, scenes of coastal North Carolina or renditions of past N.C. Seafood Festivals.
Submitted paintings should be 22-by-28 inches and turned into the N.C. Seafood Festival office, 412 Evans St., Suite D, Morehead City, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of Monday-Friday, Oct. 21-25. All paintings must be received by 4 p.m. Oct. 25.
Entries should be labeled with the artist’s name, address, phone number and email address with an artist portfolio and biography attached.
For additional information, visit ncseafoodfestival.org/2020PosterArtist or email fun@ncseafoodfestival.org.
The N.C. Seafood Festival is a nonprofit organization in Carteret County with the vision to promote the positive social and economic impact of the seafood industry.
To learn more about the N.C. Seafood Festival scheduled to take place Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6 and stay updated on the 2019 festival, visit ncseafoodfestival.org.
