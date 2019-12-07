The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery will welcome artist Ken Moore to the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Saturday during the Beaufort Holiday Artwalk.
Mr. Moore paints primarily with acrylics on canvas, metal, paper and more. Many of his pieces portray flowers, landscapes and coastal life. He spent a good part of his life residing in southern New England.
There, he raised his children with his wife, worked in information systems, spent his time on the water and discovered his passion for art.
“I was actually getting tanks filled at this diving station in Rhode Island and looked up and saw an art studio,” Mr. Moore said in a recent press release. “I decided to walk over and meet some people, start taking some classes and then it all just kind of took off from there.”
Almost 25 years later and living in a new state, he is still creating art.
While his work was once primarily inspired by the coast of southern New England, he now creates pieces based on his new home on the Crystal Coast.
“I love the way the sun plays with the (sea)grass and the water,” he said in the release. “My style is really representational…I tend to paint what I believe is actually there…I like to paint it with feeling.”
Not only does Mr. Moore paint pieces of the Crystal Coast, he is also heavily involved in the artistic community. He belongs to various artists groups, continues to take art classes to interact with fellow artists and volunteers his time at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.
“Engaging in the art community is actually one of the reasons I joined this gallery. I get to work here…surrounded by art and meet fellow artists,” he said. “Every time I am here, I like to walk around and look at the paintings, and then I will email one of the artists about how much I really like their piece.”
When Mr. Moore isn’t in the gallery, he likes to bring his work with him. You can find him inside or on the front porch of the gallery painting new pieces.
He loves when fellow artists and guests come and interact with him about his piece or others in the gallery. He said his favorite thing is to see the reactions from the guests when they see the art that is displayed in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.
“One of my favorite accomplishments is creating pieces that bring joy and excitement to people,” he said. “I was working in the gallery and this young girl came in and was looking at all of the paintings and came up to me all joyful and exclaimed, ‘I just really love the artist Ken Moore!’ The first thing I said was, ‘Did someone pay you to say this because I am Ken Moore,’ and she just got kind of embarrassed and said how she loved all of my paintings. It is just great to see the excitement my work creates.”
Mr. Moore will have more than 20 pieces at this show. The event is free to the general public and light refreshments will be served.
For more about the artist, the gallery or the holiday artwalk, visit beauforthistoricsite.org, call 252-728-5225 or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center at 130 Turner St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.