Emerald Isle resident, photographer and artist Carla Stephens’ work will be display at Carteret Health Care’s Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery through February.
“Having my work at the hospital is exciting,” Ms. Stephens said in a recent interview. “The cream colored walls and the lighting make it a fantastic venue. Hopefully the colors and subjects will bring a smile to those who travel this hall.”
Ms. Stephens was contacted in the fall about displaying her work.
“I wanted to do all new work,” she said about the exhibit.
According to a release, Ms. Stephens was raised on the eastern shore of Maryland, not far from the Chesapeake Bay, and developed a love of the water, farmlands and her small town.
She didn’t get interested in art until 20 years ago.
“I started painting with my son over twenty years ago, veered into photography and returned to acrylics four years ago,” Ms. Stephens said.
Her work is identifiable by how she plays with color, captures light and uses a simple design.
“Ideally the viewer needs to take a second look. It is the process of painting which is thoughtful and surprising but allows her to be in the moment, that gives her joy,” the release reads.
Ms. Stephens has studied photography with Joyce Tennyson and painting with Heather Sink of Craving Art Studio in Beaufort.
“In 2018 a friend introduced me to Heather Sink of Craving Arts Studio,” Ms. Stephens said. “I switched from acrylics to oil, have been learning a great deal and having loads of fun plus meeting many new artists who have since become friends. Painting is a major factor in my life at this point.”
Ms. Stephens said identifying her favorite part of creating is easy.
“My favorite thing about painting: easy. The people I have met,” she said.
The exhibit will be in the gallery located in hallway connecting the lobbies of CHC at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
The show is free and open to the public at all times, and Ms. Stephens’ artwork can be purchased through the Carteret Health Care Foundation office in coordination with the Carteret Arts Council.
Those interested in learning more about Ms. Stephens’ work can contact her at carlastvns@icloud.com.
All proceeds from sales of the paintings go directly to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
