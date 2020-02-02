Several county students were awarded in a big way when they received an Eastern/Central North Carolina Scholastic Art Award.
Students from Croatan High School, East Carteret High School and West Carteret High School were all honored during the prestigious art competition, and 62 counties in the state participated in the event.
“It’s very exciting to see our students getting recognized for the hard work they invest both inside and outside of school in their art work,” said Jody Stouffer, AP-certified visual arts instructor at CHS and CHS National Art Honor Society advisor. “Many of our students are very passionate about their craft and for them to win awards for their work on a stage as big as the Scholastic Art Awards, that highlights the best art talent in our state, is a huge boost to their self esteem as artists and brings a lot of credibility to their talent and skill sets.”
Hopeful art students from the counties submitted 2,500 entries contending for honors in 16 visual arts categories.
During the competition, a panel of six professional artists judged the artwork and decided who was awarded Gold keys, Silver keys and honorable mentions.
According to information provided by the competition, Gold keys are considered the very best in their category and are automatically entered for national-level competition.
Works receiving Silver keys are recognized for being stand-out pieces demonstrating exceptional ability.
Honorable mention recipients demonstrate great skill and potential.
In the competition, CHS finished as the third most highly decorated school in the competition, winning 12 Gold keys, four Silver keys and 11 honorable mention recognitions.
Carteret County had six students garner Gold key status, including Croatan’s Ella Campbell, Livia Disney and Isaiah Walker.
West Carteret’s Reed Rosania, Lucy Gugliotta and Paige McInerny earned Gold, with Reed receiving the Wilson Times Award for his photograph “Contemplation.”
Silver Key award winners included Croatan’s Jamie Antinore, Ella Campbell and Livia Disney, while East Carteret’s Natasha Piner won Silver in painting.
Five Gold key winners across each category and grades are selected as Best of Show and receive recognition and a medal as being an American Vision nominee.
Regional Gold and Silver key winners will have their work on exhibition at Barton College from Sunday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 22 with an artist reception and awards ceremony set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Wilson Gymnasium on Barton College’s campus.
Listed are the 2020 Eastern/Central North Carolina Scholastic Art award winners from the county schools.
Croatan High School
Teacher: Mr. Stouffer
• Jamie Antinore, 10th grade: Silver key, “Pack Bond,” Digital Art
• Ella Campbell, 11th grade: Gold key, “Senior Night,” photography; Gold key, “The Last Game,” photography; Silver key, “Man’s Best Friend,” photography; honorable mention, “Lost in Time,” photography; and honorable mention, “Rough Seas,” photography.
• Livia Disney, 9th grade: Gold key, “Friends Find a Way,” film and animation; Gold key, “House Party,” film and animation; Gold key, “The Grass is Greener on the Other Side,” film and animation; Gold key, “The Haircut,” film and animation; Silver key, “Where Do all the Balloons Go?,” film and animation; Silver key, “How to Steal the Stars,” film and animation; and honorable mention, “The Orange,” film and animation.
• Lauren Ramos, 11th grade: honorable mention, “Tie Dyed Treasures,” photography.
• Isaiah Walker, 12th grade: Gold key, “I’m Missing More Than Just My Legs,” photography; Gold key, “Anguish Avenue,” photography; Gold key, “Bird of Prey,” photography; Gold key, “Brotherly Love,” photography; Gold key, “Tribal Tensions,” photography; Gold key, “Desolate Reality: Chicago’s Homeless,” art portfolio; honorable mention, “Enchanted Forest,” photography; honorable mention, “Sad Reality,” photography; honorable mention, “Spare Change Please,” photography; honorable mention, “The Projects,” photography; and honorable mention, “United in Dispair,” photography.
• Shelby Wilson, 10th grade: honorable mention, “Halloween,” drawing and illustration; and honorable mention, “Horns,” digital art.
East Carteret High School
Teacher: Michael Rhinehardt
• Natasha Piner, 11th grade: Silver key, “I Wish the Skies Weren't Hazy,” painting.
West Carteret High School
Teacher: Amber Kocher
• Reed Rosania, 10th grade: Gold key, “Contemplation,” photography, The Wilson Times Award.
Teacher: Catherine Olander
• Curren Conner, 12th grade: honorable mention, “Big Rock Fishing Tournament,” drawing and illustration.
• Megan Domel, 12th grade: honorable mention, “Miles in Flames,” printmaking.
• Naomi Espiritu, 11th grade: honorable mention, “Indelible Grace,” photography; and honorable mention, “Not a Straw in Sight,” editorial cartoon sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation.
• Anna Grace Fulcher: 10th grade: honorable mention, “Fractal,” digital art.
• Lucy Gugliotta, 11th grade: Gold key, “SHE,” editorial cartoon sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation.
• Caitlin Hunter, 12th grade: honorable mention, “Collapsed,” editorial cartoon sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation.
• Paige McInerny: 12th grade: Gold key, “Crashing Down,” painting; Gold key, “White Noise” painting.
• Seth Talob, 11th grade: honorable mention, “Through the Looking Glass,” photography.
