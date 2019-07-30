The Friends of the Western Carteret Library invites the public to attend the Second Saturday Author Series.
Four programs will take place the second Saturday of each month from August through November in the annex, the new library addition.
The series includes writer Helen Aitken, local author Curt Finch, award-winning author Barbara Claypole White, and USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains.
Authors will sell and sign their books at the event.
The Second Saturday Author Series is the inaugural event celebrating the completion of the annex.
“I am excited to be a part of this new concept. Our Second Saturday Series is a bold statement and a celebration of all the folks who have helped make Western Carteret Public Library a premier community asset,” said Gina Funk, FOWCL president, in a recent release.
Having a capacity of 125-150 people, the annex will be used for workshops, lectures, visiting authors, presentations and, next year, as the home to the Storytelling Festival, part of the summertime reading program.
The annex construction was made possible through FOWCL fundraising and the Carteret County commissioners’ dedicated funds.
“As a longtime member of the Friends, I am excited to see this new project come to fruition. It would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our members,” Maripat Wright, FOWCL board member, said in the release. “Additionally, we received invaluable support and advice from Susan Simpson, the county librarian, Tommy Burns, the County Manager, Gene Foxworth, Assistant County Manager, and all the members of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.
“We are grateful and value the excellent relationship that we have developed with the county and its staff over the years. We look forward to continuing to improve library services with their help.”
The first speaker in the Second Saturday Author Series, is Ms. Aitken, writer and columnist. Her presentation is “Healthy Humor,” and she will briefly discuss humor writing at noon Saturday, Aug. 10 with a barbecue and chicken lunch.
Mr. Finch will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. He is the author of The Accusation, The Accident and The Agnostic. A dessert buffet will accompany the event.
The third author, Ms. White is an award-winning author of The Unfinished Garden, The In-Between Hour, The Perfect Son, Echoes of Family and The Promise Between Us. An English-style tea will precede the event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
The last author to speak is Ms. Rains, a USA Today bestselling author of contemporary romance novels: Christmas on Mistletoe Lane, Springtime at Hope Cottage, Snowfall on Cedar Trail and others.
A complimentary book will be given to the first 50 series ticket purchasers.
A luncheon will precede the speaker at noon Saturday, Nov. 9.
The FOWCL supports library programs and their needs with fundraisers such as the author series and selling used books at Second Chances in the library.
FOWCL memberships are available at the library or Second Chances.
Series tickets are available for $100 each and are transferable, or $35 for space available tickets to each event.
Tickets may be purchased at the Western Carteret Library or by contacting Diane Schools at dschools1@gmail.com or 252-354-2916.
Western Carteret Library and annex is at 230 Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret.
For more information, contact the library 252-393-6500 or Ms. Funk at funkgina@gmail.com.
