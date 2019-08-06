Carolina Artist Gallery is combining efforts with the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department to provide classes for students in the summer camp program.
They are currently offering three weekly sessions in clay mask-making.
Four members of the gallery recently helped students work in earthenware clay to build clay masks, which were hand-built, glazed and fired.
Students were then invited to make paintings of their own masks.
The masks and the paintings are being displayed at the gallery, at the corner of 9th and Arendell streets in Morehead City.
From 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, the students will have the opportunity to see their art displayed at the gallery.
Another class activity was a treasure hunt held at the gallery.
Students were given a sheet showing 10 pictures of pieces of art all displayed at the gallery.
They searched the gallery for the art and noted the title and artist’s name.
The cooperative gallery is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and as part of its mission it offers educational opportunities for students and the community.
Adult workshops were held in resin pouring and pendant-making.
Children’s activities included kite- and spinner-making, held in conjunction with the gallery’s current show, Kites, Whirlygigs and Flying Things, which runs until Friday, Aug. 30 during regular gallery hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Two other “Make and Take” classes on shell pendants will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday and Saturday, Aug. 24.
Call 252-726-7550 to reserve a space. The fee for these class is $20, which includes supplies. Kathleen Detinger will teach the class.
