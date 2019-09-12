The Friends of Western Carteret Library invites the public to hear Curt Finch speak about his three novels from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
As part of the Second Saturday Author Series, this is a fundraiser for the friends’ program.
According to a release, Mr. Finch hits all the points dealing with writing: being a reader, book seller, writer and self-published.
Although he’s not involved with the library, he’s spent many days studying there as he pursued degrees, including a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry.
Since 1989, Mr. Finch has owned Emerald Isle Books. He has also self-published three novels, The Accusation (2010), The Accident (2013) and The Agnostic (2018).
The Accusation is a “…novel which deals with the problem of evil, human frailties, and the challenges of living a life of faith in the face of experiences which are close to overwhelming,” according to the book description.
The Accident is about a pastor whose wife is involved in a car accident. He must handle the mystery behind it, his children and pastoring his church while coming to terms with the life he had.
The Agnostic deals with a retired minister facing brain surgery. He thinks about the past, serving as a pastor, his faith, doubts and striving to resolve the conflicts in his life.
Mr. Finch will talk about his novels, the writing process and self-publishing, followed by a short question and answer session.
A dessert buffet will precede Mr. Finch’s talk.
The Friends of the Library support the library with additional funds not allocated by the county through memberships and fundraising.
The Second Saturday Author Series will help to equip the newly built annex, which is meant for lectures, meetings, author visits and more.
Memberships are available at the library and at events, and Friends members receive special bonuses.
The remaining authors in the series are award-winning author Barbara Claypole White, and USA Today Bestselling Author, Annie Rains.
Ms. White is the author of The Unfinished Garden, The In-Between Hour, The Perfect Son, Echoes of Family, and The Promise Between Us.
The last author to speak is Ms. Rains, a USA Today Bestselling Author of contemporary romance novels: Christmas on Mistletoe Lane, Springtime at Hope Cottage, Snowfall on Cedar Trail and others.
Authors will sell and sign their books at the event.
Tickets for the remaining authors in the Second Saturday Author Series are $75, or $35 per event, in advance at the library, 230 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret. Call 252-393-6500 for more details.
