The Professional Photographers of America organization recently completed the final stages of the International Photographic Competition at its national convention, Imaging USA in Nashville, Tenn., and Morehead City photographer Carolyn Temple received high honors.
Ms. Temple had two of the top 10 international Nature and Landscape images nominated into the final judging of the Grand Imaging Awards for the International Photographic Competition.
“I’m tickled and excited,” she said. “It’s a once in a lifetime occurrence.”
The road to final judging began in May 2019 with 5,249 photographic entries being submitted to one of five regions in the United States. Twenty-four foreign countries also submitted entries into one of the five regions to which they were assigned.
Ms. Temple’s entries “Twisted Tulip” and “Delicate Diva” were chosen as the top two images in the Nature and Landscape category for the 10 states in the Southeast Region, with “Twisted Tulip” receiving a perfect 100 score in the competition.
Entries then went from the five regions into the combined U.S. and 24 foreign countries in the International Photographic Competition.
The Grand Imaging Award finalists were selected by the judging panel of 32 international jurors during the combined IPC competition in August 2019.
The top 10 images in each of the 12 categories were announced in early October 2019, with Ms. Temple having two of her images nominated into the national top 10 list for consideration for a Grand Imaging Award for Nature and Landscape.
On Jan. 20, Ms. Temple’s image, “Twisted Tulip,” was deemed as the third-place image in the Nature and Landscape category in the overall International Photographic Competition.
