John Lawson did it in the 18th century, why couldn’t he in 21st? In truth, Scott Huler found he could.
At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cullman Performance Hall at the N.C. History Center in New Bern, Mr. Huler inform an audience about his journey following in Mr. Lawson’s footsteps.
The result, his book, A Delicious Country: Rediscovering the Carolinas along the Route of John Lawson’s 1700 Expedition, chronicles the journey.
In December 1700, Mr. Lawson, a young man from London hoping to make a name for himself traveled to the Carolina colony. For reasons debated in these parts, he undertook a two-month journey through the Carolina backcountry.
His 1709 book, A New Voyage to Carolina, was considered the finest description of the Carolinas in the early colonial period. Historians and scientists today still refer to his descriptions of flora, fauna, inhabitants and geography.
In 2014, as an Massachusetts Institute of Technology Knight Science journalism fellow, Mr. Huler undertook his own journey by foot and canoe, retracing Mr. Lawson’s route through the Carolinas.
Combining a traveler’s curiosity, a naturalist’s keen observation and a writer’s wit, he found parallels between Mr. Lawson’s time and our own, according to a release.
The author of seven books of nonfiction, Mr. Huler has written on everything from the death penalty to bikini waxing, from NASCAR racing to the stealth bomber, and for newspapers. including The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, and magazines like Backpacker, Fortune and ESPN.
His award-winning radio work has been heard on “All Things Considered” and “Day to Day” on National Public Radio and on “Marketplace” and “Splendid Table” on American Public Media.
He has been a staff writer for the Philadelphia Daily News and the Raleigh News & Observer and a staff reporter and producer for Nashville Public Radio.
He was the founding and managing editor of the Nashville City Paper. He has taught at as Berry College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His books have been translated into five languages.
Mr. Huler was a 2002-03 Knight-Wallace fellow at Michigan, 2011 Piedmont Laureate in creative nonfiction and a 2014-15 Knight Science journalism fellow at MIT.
He currently works as the senior writer at Duke Magazine and lives in Raleigh with his wife, the writer June Spence, and their two sons.
A reception and book signing will follow the presentation. The cost is $10 per person, and prepaid reservations are recommended.
To reserve your seat, contact the historical society office at 252-638-8558. To reserve online, visit NewBernHistorical.org/tickets.
