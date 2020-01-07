BEAUFORT — Beaufort Wine & Food recently announced its 2020 featured artist will be Heather Sink of Craving Art Studio in downtown Beaufort.
“I am thrilled,” Ms. Sink said when asked how she felt about being chosen. “It is such a great honor to represent an organization that supports the community by charitable giving.
“Everyone loves good food, wine and a beautiful location! The events the organization hosts are fun and bring people to our beautiful coast from near and far,” she continued.
According to Beaufort Wine & Food Executive Director Christine Garnett, there is a process behind choosing the featured artist.
“We work with local galleries to secure our featured artists,” Ms. Garnett said. “We take a look at the suggested artists’ work and determine which one we think is a good fit.”
This year, that was Ms. Sink.
“We base our decision solely on the artist’s portfolio,” Ms. Garnett said. “We love Ms. Sink because her portfolio is so diverse. (Whether) she is painting nature, wildlife or people, her use of color and light is amazing. Beaufort Wine and Food is all about showcasing Carteret County’s local talent and Ms. Sink is no exception!”
Ms. Sink, a native of England, moved to Beaufort with her husband. After teaching art to students in the North Carolina public schools for years and raising two children, she decided to focus on her own artwork.
Ms. Sink belonged to two plein air groups in England and has continued to paint her surroundings in the many places she has lived.
“Heather loves to teach and work with other artists,” organizers said in a recent release. “Her desire to create and connect with the community has made Craving Art Studio a wonderful studio to work and share her love of art with others.”
Ms. Sink’s signature painting will be unveiled in March and will be featured on BWF’s promotional brochure, the annual poster and private wine label, all of which will be used during BWF’s 16th annual Beaufort Wine & Food Festival. The event is set for Wednesday-Sunday, April 22-26.
During the festival, ticketholders will be able to experience wine and culinary dishes from the county and beyond.
Previous events have included private wine dinners, seminars, a tour of historic Beaufort, artist receptions, fashion seminars and the Vin de Mer Culinary Village, which is one of BWF’s largest events.
During the festival, guests are immersed in what can only be described as controlled chaos as they sample products from hundreds of wine labels and dozens of regional restaurants, all in one convenient location.
Tickets and a full schedule for this year’s festival will be released soon.
For more information and to stay current on BWF’s coming events, visit beaufortwineandfood.org, call the office at 252-515-0708 or stop by 129 Middle Lane in Beaufort.
Contact Megan Soult at 252-726-7081, ext. 223; email megan.soult@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @megansoultCCNT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.