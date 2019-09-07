Polly Frank, New Bern essayist and blogger, will speak at the Wednesday meeting of Carteret Writers at Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant & Pub in Beaufort.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Ms. Frank’s talk on the craft of creative nonfiction is free and open to the public. Lunch is available for purchase.
Ms. Frank dedicated nearly two years to publishing a weekly blog, “Polly’s Tea Kettle.” The personal essays she wrote evolved into a 300-page book, The Woman in the Mirror, that she self-published through Sable Books.
Fellow writers will appreciate her insights into the craft of creative nonfiction, developing a blog and the pros and cons of self-publishing.
Ms. Frank, a graduate of Duke University, lives in New Bern with her husband. She meets weekly with a critique group there and belongs to Pamlico Writers Group and the N.C. Writers Network.
The membership of Carteret Writers comprises professional, experienced and novice writers from the North Carolina eastern coastal area, including the Crystal Coast, Down East, New Bern and other towns of the region.
The group meets the second Wednesday, September through May, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clawson’s.
Seven of the nine monthly meetings feature a professional writer in one of many genres or an expert in a field related to writers and writing.
Chartered in 1983, Carteret Writers is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote the art of writing, cultivate camaraderie among writers and collaborate with other organizations to foster an understanding and appreciation of writing and writers.
Membership is $30 per year and is open to practicing writers and anyone interested in the art of writing.
To learn more about the organization and its annual contest, visit carteretwriters.org or follow Carteret Writers on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.