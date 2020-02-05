Carolina Artist Gallery awarded prizes at the recent show “Heart and Soul.”
Judges Mark Kelly and David Nateman chose the following winners: first prize to Kathleen Detinger for acrylic painting “Code Blue,” second prize to Penny Evans for acrylic painting “Time Heals” and third prize to Norm Keneally for the photograph “Love at First Sight!”
Honorable mentions went to Kay Jarret, jeweler, for her heart necklace and Ann Carpenter for her photo book, Bella the Wonder Dog.
The show will be open through Saturday, March 14 during gallery hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The cooperative gallery is located at 814 Arendell St. in Morehead City. Member artists are selected by jury and work together to operate the gallery.
Formerly located on Evans Street, Carolina Artist Gallery has been operating in Morehead City for almost 25 years. It has been at the Arendell Street location for one year.
The gallery offers six art shows per year, which are open to all local artists working in any medium.
Member artists each have an ongoing, rotating display area in the gallery.
There are several consignment artists displaying 3-D works of pottery, sculpture, woodworking and jewelry.
The gallery is a nonprofit organization that offers classes and workshops, as well as opportunities for artists from novice to professional to display their work for sale and for the enjoyment of the community.
The gallery is sustained by memberships, commissions from sales, donations and grants. There is no entry charge.
More information can be found online at CarolinaArtistGallery.com and on Facebook and Instagram. Call 252-726-7550 for more information.
