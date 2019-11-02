Before binge watching greeting card movies, start the holiday season with USA Today Bestselling Contemporary Romance Author, Annie Rains at the Webb Library, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Friends of the Webb Library will host a conversational format with Ms. Rains.
“Noted for her gentle humor and soft-spoken, sweet nature, Annie is a pleasure to be around and her writing reflects it,” organizers said in a release.
“Ms. Rains will discuss her writing life, her publishing journey and her latest novels in the Sweetwater Springs series.
Ms. Rains writes heartfelt stories of home, hope and happily-ever- afters, set in fictitious coastal and mountainous North Carolina towns.
Her writing is crisp, her characters are three dimensional and the scenery is picture perfect. Expect twists and unexpected things to happen, but as romances go, with a satisfactory ending.
Living in the Marine Corps community of Jacksonville, Ms. Rains’ military heroes were found in her first published series, Hero’s Welcome, four eBook novels with characters that not only fight for their country but also for a place to call home with a woman to love.
These will be rereleased in print form in 2020.
Ms. Rains’ second series, Blushing Bay, has two novels and two novellas, also offered in eBook format.
The Forever imprint book Sweetwater Springs series includes three novels, Christmas on Mistletoe Lane, Springtime at Hope Cottage and Snowfall on Cedar Trail (released in October), a short story, a novella and the fourth novel, Starting over at Blueberry Creek, will be released in February, 2020.
Each are set in the fictional mountain valley town of Sweetwater Springs, N.C.
Ms. Rains says Sweetwater Springs is like other small towns, with men and women who aren’t looking for love but find it anyway.
Christmas on Mistletoe Lane recently made the top 25 Christmas Book List by Fiction Obsessed, the online book review site, and is available at box stores.
Visit annierains.com for more information.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Webb Library is located at 812 Evans St. in Morehead City.
RSVP for the event by calling the library at 252-726-3102.
