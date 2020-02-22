U.S. Cellular recently announced the top 10 drawings in the company’s fifth annual Black History Month Art Competition with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club are now on display in local retail stores.
The public is encouraged to visit select local U.S. Cellular stores to vote on their favorite piece of artwork.
In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club members created original 8.5-by-11-inch pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African Americans, including business people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities.
Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and are on display in the local U.S. Cellular store in Carteret County from now until Saturday.
Anyone 18 and older can visit a store to vote for their favorite, and the top three drawings will be announced in March. Prizes are gift cards in the following amounts:
• $250 for first place
• $150 for second place
• $100 for third place
“We love working with the Boys & Girls Club on this contest and are inspired seeing the thoughtfulness, creativity and talent that the kids showcase through their artwork,” Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina, said in a release. “We are honored to display their creations in our store and celebrate our country’s diversity during Black History Month.”
To vote, visit the U.S. Cellular Morehead City location at 5000 U.S. Highway 70.
