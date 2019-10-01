It’s almost time for the Beaufort Historical Association’s annual Fall Fundraising Party.
This year’s party will take place at the Aiken home at 2011 Front St. in Beaufort starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The party will feature the artwork of Gosia Tojza, food from the Beaufort Grocery Co. and jazz music performed by Blue Moon Jazz.
The Aiken home belongs to brothers George and Hovey Aiken and their wives Debbie and Josephine.
Nestled on Front Street, the home has views of Taylor’s Creek and Carrot Island.
The home’s yard features live oak trees that have been shaped from storms and winds over the years.
It also has a spacious porch, complete with an outdoor fireplace.
Once inside, the home has an open floor plan, French doors and large windows to take advantage of the scenery.
The featured artist for the party is Ms. Tojza.
Ms. Tojza comes from a family of artists. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were artists, brother a painter and filmmaker, and her mother paints ikons.
She began her artistic journey more than 15 years ago when she discovered painting as an art form.
She began painting lessons on her own and then was mentored by art teacher Susan Hecht for three years.
She has lived and traveled many places around the world, which has had an impact on her artistic journey, according to a release..
She was born and raised in Poland, moved to Germany in her teenage years, then to Canada, where she married her husband.
The couple decided to move to North Carolina in 2000.
She and her husband spent more than a year extensively traveling so she could get a grasp on the concept of art and where it comes from.
“We have gone to many museums, castles and local villages, we have walked miles and miles, to try to answer my one question: where is art coming from? The answer is not complicated, it comes from authenticity, reflection of one’s feelings towards the outer world, simple things, kind gestures, good words, a bird flying over your head,” she said in the release.
“Art has opened up a huge wide world for me with wonderful people in it. It also has allowed me to self-reflect, teach me to notice things in the world, to hear words that other people are saying, to be present, and I think that other people feel it and see it in my art.”
Tickets for the party are $100 and may be purchased in advance at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center at 130 Turner St. or online at beauforthistoricsite.org.
Sponsorships are also available online or at the historic site.
The Fall Party committee members will host a party at the historic site Thursday, Oct. 10 to thank the sponsors.
All proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales benefit the preservation, restoration and educational programs of the BHA.
To find out more about sponsoring the Fall Party or purchasing tickets, contact 252-728-5225.
