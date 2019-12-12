Promise Land author Barbara Humphreys will sign copies of her book, The Hearts of the Children, Saturday at the Core Sound Museum Store, 806 Arendell St., Morehead City after the Morehead City Christmas Parade.
“For those folks who were raised in the Promise Land, or any other small community of working people (most of which are kin), Barbara Guthrie Humphreys’ The Hearts of the Children is a true gift,” organizers said in a recent release. “Her deep love for her family and upbringing, along with her graceful use of words, takes us all back … to our mothers, porch swings, kitchen tables and clotheslines.”
The Hearts of the Children is a collection of profiles of the women of The Promise Land, threaded together with memories and stories of life before microwaves and internet. The book is about the values and traditions that help shape the way people in the Promise Land live.
