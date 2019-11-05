This photo is an entry from a previous Coastal Photo Club competition. This year’s Coastal Photo Club’s Fall Major Competition is scheduled to happen Saturday. The event will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for entry submission and guest viewing. Judging will start at 9:30 a.m. and the event should end by 12:30 p.m. The competition typically brings out more than 100 images by eastern North Carolina’s photographers, according to organizers. Admission is free. (Contributed photo)
