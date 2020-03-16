Cape Lookout National Seashore, in partnership with the International Fiber Collaborative, is hosting the third annual student art exhibition, “Connect with the Rhythms of Nature on the Southern Outer Banks.”
The exhibit features more than 75 compositions of varying mediums by 581 student artists representing 19 schools, mostly from North Carolina, with a few others from around the United States.
The main exhibit will be on display at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at 1800 Island Road, Harkers Island) through Monday, Sept. 5.
A satellite-exhibition of the art will also be on display at the Beaufort Visitor Information Center at Beaufort Town Hall, 701 Front St. in Beaufort beginning Monday, March 23 when the park information center reopens for the 2020 season.
The International Fiber Collaborative was founded in 2008 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
They develop and promote community programs that create collaborative opportunities in art and civic engagement that link learning and creativity in the arts to science, math, engineering and the humanities.
Public programming has been a catalyst for creativity in health care facilities, libraries, schools, museums and other locations.
For more on the International Fiber Collaboration, visit ifcprojects.com.
For park information, including visitor center hours of operation, visit nps.gov/calo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.